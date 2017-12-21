Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dazzle in Official Engagement Portraits

Meghan's custom engagement ring is on full display, of course; Harry designed it using a stone sourced from Botswana, surrounded by two diamonds from the late Princess Diana's archives. In one of the portraits, the couple leaned into one another while holding hands. The second photo, shot in black in white, showed Meghan with her eyes closed, caressing the prince's face.

A third black and white outtake was released later in the morning. "Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle's engagement photographs. The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said in a statement, after unveiling it on Twitter. "As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you."

Last week, Kensington Palace announced Harry and Meghan have set a wedding date: May 19, 2018. As previously announced, they will get married at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

"The couple, of course, want the day to be a special, celebratory moment for their friends and family," Harry's communications secretary said last month. "They also want the day to be shaped so as to allow members of the public to feel part of the celebrations, too, and are currently working through ideas for how this might be achieved. This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom." Furthermore, they'll be "leading the planning process for all aspects of the wedding."