Taylor Swift Confirms Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Daughter Is the "Baby Intro Voice" in "Gorgeous"

The rumors are true!

In late October, Taylor Swift released a song titled "Gorgeous," off her sixth studio album, reputation. The track, which she co-wrote with Max Martin and Shellback, featured a child's voice saying the word "gorgeous" in the intro. Fans theorized the disembodied voice belonged to a very special 2-year-old, James Reynolds—the daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Before the song was released, Taylor previewed the song on Instagram—and Blake and Ryan "liked" it, which only fueled speculation that their elder daughter was involved. Taylor liked a fan theory about James' involvement on Tumblr, all but confirming it was true. So, when she released her album, she confirmed in the liner notes that the "baby intro voice" belongs to her.

(Blake and Ryan are also parents to 13-month-old daughter Inez Reynolds.)

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, James, Baby

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

One of Taylor's fans who attended a Secret Session offered more insight via Twitter:

"Gorgeous" is all about Taylor's relationship with actor Joe Alwyn—and the demise of her relationship with Calvin Harris. "You should take it as a compliment / That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk / You should think about the consequence / Of your magnetic field being a little too strong / And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us / He's in the club doing I don't know what," Taylor sings. "You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much / I hate you so much."

The chorus, in particular, is all about her unabashed affections for Joe. "You're so gorgeous / I can't say anything to your face / 'Cause look at your face / And I'm so furious / At you for making me feel this way," the Grammy winner sings. "But what can I say? / You're gorgeous."

Reputation, which includes 15 original songs, is available now.

