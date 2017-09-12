Miranda Lambert Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary With Anderson East

News of the couple's relationship first broke in Dec. 2015., five months after her split from ex-husband Blake Shelton. Then in Jan. 2016, Lambert and East pretty much confirmed their relationship by posting their first photo together.

"The snuggle is real... @andersoneast," Lambert wrote alongside the photo of the duo getting cozy together.

In Dec. 2016, E! News learned that the couple had been talking about marriage and kids!

A source told E! News at the time, "She wants to get married again and have children soon. That has been an open conversation between her and Anderson. He wants the same."