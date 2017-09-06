Aaron Carter Gets Three Welfare Visits From Police in 24 Hours for Gun and Safety Concerns

Things are getting more alarming...

After being involved in an accident where he broke his nose and totaled his BMW on Tuesday, Aaron Carter got three welfare checks in 24 hours from police at his home in St. Petersburg, FLA. The visits came after an anonymous caller claimed that the singer, who was arrested on the suspicion of DUI in July, was trying to buy a gun recently and had also made threats of harm against his family and others.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the police first arrived at 11:47 AM on Tuesday. No one appeared to be home when the authorities knocked on the door.

The anonymous caller claimed that Aaron "has been trying to buy a gun in the last couple of weeks," according to the welfare check report.

Prior to his July DUI, Aaron was arrested for possession of at least two ounces of marijuana in Texas in 2008. In 2011, he spent a month in rehab at the famed Betty Ford Center to treat addiction issues.