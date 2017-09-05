John Legend, Dax Shepard and More Stars Who Once Dumped Their Spouses

Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere
Sometimes it takes a breakup to stay together!
On Monday, John Legend practically broke the Internet when he revealed that years ago he tried to dump his then-girlfriend/now-wife Chrissy Teigen years ago—and she responded by simply saying, "No."
The 38-year-old crooner spoke to The Guardian and admitted that their "breakup" lasted a whopping hour and a half.
"I was really stressed and busy," John told the publication. "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"
A few hours after her hubby's interview hit, the outspoken lady, who has been with the singer for over a decade, took to Twitter to respond. The 31-year-old shared a link to the break-up story with a laugh-crying emoji and the caption, "11 years later, baby."
Chrissy, who shares daughter Luna Legend with her husband since 2013, also tweeted, "It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"
But those two aren't the only power couple that called it quits for a short time before getting back together for good. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Prince William and Kate Middleton are just a few of the twosomes that had to break up to make up for good.
Check out the rest of your favorite duos who broke up and later realized they just couldn't stay apart.
The actress revealed that her main man had dumped her for four days before things got serious years ago. "We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people," Bell said to Popsugar last month. "He sat me down and said, ‘I can’t have this right now. I think you’re wonderful, but I am still dating other people.’ And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren’t in the same place."
Luckily things eventually worked out for the couple. They were married in 2013 and have two children, Delta and Lincoln.
Before they were married in 2008, the couple briefly broke up in 2007. The two have two daughters, Honor and Haven, and are expecting a third child.
After dating for a year, the MTV reality star and the quarterback called off their first engagement in 2011, and then subsequently got back together. The Hills star married NFL player in 2013. The duo have three children, Camden, Saylor and Jaxon.
The two dated on and off since 2008 before getting engaged in 2015. They welcomed a baby in June 2016 and were married on Nov. 5, 2016.
Now married and parents to an adorable son, Silas, the pair had a relationship hiccup when they split in 2011, only to later get engaged and tie the knot the following year.
The pair married in 2006, but took a break two years into their union. The duo came back even stronger in 2009.
"He couldn't live without me!" Pink said of her hubby, with whom she now has two children with—daughter Willow Sage and son Jameson Moon.
"She drove me so crazy that I missed her," Hart admitted after their reunion.
Their brief split only lasted two months before rekindling their romance. Their hiatus in 2007 was reportedly due in part to Prince William's partying ways. The pair went on to marry and have since had two children and they recently announced they were expecting a third bundle of love.
The got together while on the set of their film before getting back together in January 2016. The lovebirds have since gotten engaged, which they confirmed in October 2016.
"I think, know that everything is happening for the right reason," Cyrus said SiriusXM’s Hits 1 radio show in May. "And I knew that when we weren’t together the first time — I didn’t know if that was the end of it, or knew if we were going to get back together again, but knew that wherever I was going I was on the right path."
