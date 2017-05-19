7 Lessons Feuding Pop Stars Can Learn From Real Housewives

Pop stars could learn a thing or two from the Real Housewives.

At midnight, Katy Perry released "Swish Swish" featuring Nicki Minaj—a supposed response to Taylor Swift's 2014 anthem "Bad Blood." Neither singer has said the tracks are about the other—and they likely never will. Because unlike rappers, pop stars rarely—if ever—reveal their target's identities. Of course, it's never prevented music fans from reading in between the lines.

It can all feel a little passive aggressive, like they're "snipers from the side," as Beverly Hills' Erika Girardi once said of former nemesis Lisa Vanderpump. The difference between pop stars and the Bravo stars is that the latter group not only acknowledges the drama—they welcome it.

So, what can they learn from the likes of Atlanta's Sheree Whitfield?