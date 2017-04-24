Reese Witherspoon Confirms Big Little Lies Season 2 Conversations Are Happening: "There's a Possibility There"

"Yeah, Nicole and I just spoke about it three days ago," Witherspoon told E! News about a second season. "We're talking to Liane Moriarty, who wrote the book, about how could these characters go on, what would happen? We definitely left it open-ended so there's a possibility there."

Witherspoon previously told fans that a sequel would rely on whether Moriarty would return to the characters.

"I have started to think about ways this could continue," Moriarty said. "The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens…I'm absolutely open to it because, once I started thinking, it was too much fun to see what I could do and to see these characters again. And there's definitely places you can go."