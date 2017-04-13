Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s Whirlwind 2017 at a Glance: Rehab, Reconciliation Rumors and Divorce

2017 isn't even halfway over and it's already been a whirlwind year for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
The A-listers, who originally parted ways back in 2015, have seen their names in the headlines for all sorts of reasons as of late—ranging from positive to downright false.
And while today's news that the two officially filed for divorce certainly won't shock those who have been following the former couple's story over the last several years, it's safe to say that the exes have seen their fair share of ups and downs recently.
Earlier this year, the rumor mill went into overdrive claiming that the two were actually close to reconciling. Sources told E! News, however, that the speculation couldn't have been further from the truth.
"Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed. They have been working at their relationship for the past few years."
A separate insider added, "Nothing has changed [between them]. They are not back together. They are co-parenting. The most important thing in all of this are their kids."
But were there times over the course of the last two years where Ben and Jen were inching closer to working things through?
"There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely," a source previously told us. "They love each other and that hasn't changed."
Weeks after the reconciliation rumors first began, Ben revealed that he had entered rehab for alcohol addiction.
"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote on Facebook.
"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A source told E! News at the time that Ben's decision to go so public with his treatment was largely due to the fact that he "didn't want to hide."
"He's moving in a healthy, balanced direction. He didn't want to cycle through anything he had dealt with in the past."
Our source added that the Oscar winner is in "a good place" following treatment.
And while the two have been spotted with their children all throughout their split, it seems as though a big step was taken today to cement their breakup.
Earlier this afternoon, E! News confirmed that the duo officially filed for divorce. Ben and Jen filed their paperwork together, proving just how united they've been throughout the process.
To add further proof that the two are on the exact same page, their divorce paperwork shows that they both want joint legal and physical custody of their three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Affleck.
So while this love story didn't exactly end how Ben and Jen had originally planned, it looks like there's still a lot of love there.