5 Days, 5 Ways: Olivia Palermo Knows a Thing or Two About Layering

Stars flocked to Paris this week to watch haute couture ensembles make their way down the runway.

Needless to say, they rose to the occasion wearing incredibly chic outfits bound to lend us endless amounts of inspiration. On Monday, Olivia Palermo caught our eye in an impeccably layered and ultra-edgy outfit. She wore a black turtleneck underneath a distressed chunky knit, black tights underneath a crisp pair of cropped trousers, pointy-toed lace-up heels and tied the whole look together with a corset—everything by Dior.