Johnny Depp Accepts 2017 People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Icon Days After Finalizing Amber Heard Divorce

If there's one thing Johnny Depp is grateful for, it's his loyal fans.

During Wednesday evening's 2017 People's Choice Awards , the Hollywood actor won in the competitive Favorite Movie Icon category.

When he arrived on the Microsoft Theater stage, the Pirates of the Caribbean star chose to share a message with his followers.

"I came here for one reason tonight, for one reason and one reason only, for you, the people," Johnny explained. "Through whatever good times or bad you've stood by me and trusted me."