Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans for 2017 (Hint: They Involve Cleaning House)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
After a 2016 that saw her tour the world in support of her platinum-certified album Storyteller, Carrie Underwood is ready for a break.
Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the Golden Globes red carpet, the singer, on hand as a presenter, admitted that she's only in the beginning stages of planning her year—and so far, there's not much on the books.
"I think I'm gonna enjoy a little time with my family and then start writing, maybe, and just seeing what I'm ready to do," she said. "I don't know. There's no real plans."
With that said, she's not exactly in need of things to do. "There's always stuff to do. I feel like my house is a wreck, so I'm like, I've got to get this in order," she said. "Being home off the road, every time we go home for a little short 24, 48-hour stints, I just drop stuff off and leave again. And now I'm trying to make sense of life."
One thing she isn't still trying to make sense of is her recent experience skydiving. Ryan questioned the singer about an Instagram photo from her time touring in Australia with Keith Urban. Would she do it again, he asked?
"I would, yes. Definitely," she said. "We actually—after that, people started giving us gifts of skydiving. So I'm going to have to make my husband go."
Consider yourself warned, Mike Fisher!