Golden Globe Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

The 2017 award season is finally here!

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just hours away and they're already off to a roaring start.

The night's ceremony is set to take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel located in glamorous Beverly Hills and Jimmy Fallon is all set as the host for the star-studded affair.

And between all of the buzz surrounding the most outstanding performances both in film and television, there definitely won't be a lack of famous faces in attendance.