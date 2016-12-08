Diana, Hollywood's Princess: How the Late Royal Fueled America's Endless Obsession

Princess Diana had all the makings of an American pop culture obsession.

With movie star looks and style to match, it was no surprise that when it came time for her to say "I do" to the United Kingdom's heir apparent, 21.7 million people in England alone tuned in to watch her launch her happily ever after. Initially, however, Diana could not get her head around the attraction.

"I was very daunted because as far as I was concerned I was a fat, chubby, 20-year-old, 21-year-old, and I couldn't understand the level of interest," told journalist Martin Bashir in 1995."Here was a situation which hadn't ever happened before in history, in the sense that the media were everywhere, and here was a fairy story that everybody wanted to work."

That level of instant fame would cling to her until her heartbreaking death a mere 16 years later. As proof of the public's adoration for the Princess of Whales, her televised funeral outranked her wedding in viewership by more than 6 million people just in Britain.