Prince's Death Case Closed, No Criminal Charges to Be Filed

There will be no criminal charges filed in the death of Prince, Carver County attorney Mark Metz announced Thursday.

"Despite the intensive law enforcement investigation, there is no reliable evidence showing how Prince obtained the counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentanyl, or who else may have had a role in delivering the counterfeit Vicodin to Prince," Metz said.

Law enforcement complete forensic analysis on all digital evidence, but they were unable to determine the source of the counterfeit Vicodin laced with fentanyl.

"Therefore, without probable cause and no identified suspect, the Carver County Attorney's Office cannot file any criminal charges involving the death of Prince," Metz announced.