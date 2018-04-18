Tina Turner Walks Her First Red Carpet in 5 Years

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical tells the story of how the superstar went from humble beginnings to becoming one of the world's best-selling artists of all time.

Adrienne Warren plays Turner in the musical, and it seems like the young actress has already earned the legend's approval.

"Well first of all, it's difficult to see someone else do what we did for 40 years. I'm a perfectionist, so I look a little bit critically," Turner told BBC News. "But when I look and see it done so well, I feel proud. And I feel like I'm sending someone—sorry I'm getting emotional—I'm really sending someone out that's going to do a good job and make me proud."