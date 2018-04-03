Within a year, he had slotted Brittany into that second spot. The pair went public with their renewed romance at the 2014 CMT Awards in June. And by July, he was Instagramming photos of them together and growing impatient with his fans' disapproval. He captioned an August photo with a rant detailing that he was "so sick" of people judging their romance. "I have made mistakes but I am a better person because of it," he wrote, "and wouldn't change a thing. I'm happier than I have ever been." It's a sentiment he echoed to Billboard the following month, telling detractors, "It has been two years of this s--t—get over it, already!"

After all, their union isn't going anywhere. Some six months after he proposed in September 2014, the couple tied the knot. The Oceanside affair at Mexico's Mahékal resort saw Jason's dad and best man, Barry Williams, give Brittany a hearty welcome to the family—"He summed it up by saying that if we ever split up, he's keeping Brittany and getting rid of me," Jason told Us Weekly—and their officiant, Willie Robertson, dispense some crucial marital advice. "He was comparing marriage to building a house," Jason said of the Duck Dynasty star, a longtime pal and hunting buddy, "and saying what we do from here on out determines whether it's going to be a well-built home or one that could crumble. He said it's up to us to decide where we want our relationship to go."