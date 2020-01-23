Hey Posty, you have a big fan down in Nashville!

When pop culture fans hear the name Jason Aldean, they automatically think of great concerts and countless country music hits.

But perhaps what they wouldn't know is the "Big Green Tractor" and "Drowns the Whiskey" singer is a big supporter of Post Malone.

"I'm a big fan of Post Malone. I don't know if that comes as a huge shock but I really dig what he does," Jason shared with E! News exclusively before kicking off his We Back tour. "He just dropped a new album not too long ago and I think the guy has his own style and he's killing it right now. He's a guy I find myself listening to a lot and really digging what he's putting out."

So perhaps a CMT Crossroads event between Jason and Posty could be a possibility? We have to ask! "Don't tease me with a good time," Jason joked. "I'm down!"