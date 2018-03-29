With a new season comes a new crop of denim trends to try!

Luckily for us, fashion-forward celebrities are always ahead of the style pack. They are already wearing updated versions of past looks and even completely new styles. For instance, paint-splatter jeans were all the rage last year, but this season, paint-like details are more precise and patterned, as evidenced by Paris Jackson's Calvin Klein Canadian tuxedo she wore to the designer's runway show. Newly single Olivia Culpo is proving that denim doesn't have to fall flat. With a little dimension provided by peplum or ruffled details, you can have a casual ensemble that looks expensive. And what is the new take on two-tone denim? The trend is still going strong, but there's much more going on now.