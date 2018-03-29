Is this a case of puppy love or just a friendly outing between co-stars?

The exact status of Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario's relationship is still unclear, but there's no denying their latest outing is giving fans major heart eyes.

The Baywatch pair was photographed picking up supplies for their dogs at a Los Angeles pet store on Wednesday afternoon. Zac, 30, and Alexandra, 32, were all smiles as they browsed the aisles with their precious pooches not far behind.

Speculation that the celebs have struck up a romance has yet to simmer since they shared the screen for the 2017 reboot of the classic TV series. And just last week, the High School Musical alum wished Daddario a very happy birthday with one heartfelt tribute.