Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Another Chic St Patrick's Day Look

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 7:55 AM

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Andrew Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is bumping along on St Patrick's Day for the third time.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child, showcased her baby bump in a green Catherine Walker coat on Saturday as the two attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.

Kate paired the look with a green Gina Foster Meribel hat, grey gloves and black suede pumps.

During the event, she paused to pet Domhnall the dog, the Guards' mascot.

On St Patrick's Day 2013, while in the second trimester of her pregnancy with her and William's eldest child, Prince George, Kate stepped out in a green Emilia Wickstead fit-and-flare dress coat.

On St Patrick's Day 2015, while in the third trimester of her pregnancy with their second, Princess Charlotte, Kate covered her baby bump with a navy Catherine Walker coat.

See more of Kate's stylish St Patrick's Day looks over the years below.

Kate Middleton's St Patrick's Day Looks

Kate Middleton

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton, St. Patrick's Day Parade, Dog

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The duchess did not make a public appearance on St Patrick's Day 2016, opting to remain at her and William's Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk with George and Charlotte, ahead of state visits to India and Bhutan. William, who bears the title of Colonel of the Regiment of the Irish Guards, attended the annual parade without her and presented sprigs of Shamrock to the officers and guardsman by himself.

Kate is due to give birth to her and William's third child in April.

Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.