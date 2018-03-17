Kate Middleton is bumping along on St Patrick's Day for the third time.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who is pregnant with her and Prince William's third child, showcased her baby bump in a green Catherine Walker coat on Saturday as the two attended the annual Irish Guards St Patrick's Day Parade at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, England.

Kate paired the look with a green Gina Foster Meribel hat, grey gloves and black suede pumps.

During the event, she paused to pet Domhnall the dog, the Guards' mascot.

On St Patrick's Day 2013, while in the second trimester of her pregnancy with her and William's eldest child, Prince George, Kate stepped out in a green Emilia Wickstead fit-and-flare dress coat.

On St Patrick's Day 2015, while in the third trimester of her pregnancy with their second, Princess Charlotte, Kate covered her baby bump with a navy Catherine Walker coat.

See more of Kate's stylish St Patrick's Day looks over the years below.