Kaia Gerber Makes a Case for the Early 2000s Dickies Trend

Was that Avril Lavigne hanging outside shows during this most recent fashion month?

No, it was Kaia Gerber living her best "Sk8er Boi" life in ensembles that looked both underground-chic and high fashion. Cindy Crawford's daughter practically owned the fashion weeks, walking in the latest luxury pieces from Tom Ford to Anna Sui (alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid) to shutting down Paris Fashion Week at Miu Miu and Valentino.

The fashion statements spilled over to the streets, where her model-off-duty style showcased more relaxed, edgy vibes. The 16-year-old beauty worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal on these more casual looks, mastering the art of mixing high and low-priced items. On at least three occasions, the model paired an Alexander Wang, Supreme or other designer piece with…Dickies—yes, the utilitarian brand of high school bros and blue-collar uniforms.