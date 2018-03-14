Kaia Gerber Makes a Case for the Early 2000s Dickies Trend

Samantha Deitch/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Mar. 14, 2018 3:31 PM
Was that Avril Lavigne hanging outside shows during this most recent fashion month?
No, it was Kaia Gerber living her best "Sk8er Boi" life in ensembles that looked both underground-chic and high fashion. Cindy Crawford's daughter practically owned the fashion weeks, walking in the latest luxury pieces from Tom Ford to Anna Sui (alongside Gigi and Bella Hadid) to shutting down Paris Fashion Week at Miu Miu and Valentino.
The fashion statements spilled over to the streets, where her model-off-duty style showcased more relaxed, edgy vibes. The 16-year-old beauty worked with stylist Andrew Mukamal on these more casual looks, mastering the art of mixing high and low-priced items. On at least three occasions, the model paired an Alexander Wang, Supreme or other designer piece with…Dickies—yes, the utilitarian brand of high school bros and blue-collar uniforms.
In New York, while attending a dinner to celebrate Jimmy Choo's Sandra Choi and Off-White's Virgil Abloh, the model was outfitted in a Frankie Collective Supreme Cropped Black Long Sleeve, Off-White c/o Jimmy Choo Elisabeth Boots ($1,795) and Dickies 874 Work Pants (coming in at a whopping $24.90).
After the Miu Miu show, Kaia changed out of her runway look and into Dickies FLEX Long Sleeve Coveralls ($34.99). Of course, the stylist paired the look with a studded leather jacket and a pair of sunglasses from the Moncler x Palm Angels fall 2018 collection to edge things up.
Finally, Kaia was spotted on the streets of Paris, wearing a blue textured top, Re/done Leather Moto Jacket ($1,750) and Alexander Wang Hailey Boots ($795) paired with Dickies 774 Work Pants ($21.99), which was cinched in at her waist with a statement belt.
It should be noted that the stylist worked with Dickies to complete these looks. Not to mention, Kaia was just an infant during the heyday of skater style. Still, here's proof that investing in quality pieces and pairing them with sturdy basics can get you noticed.
Would you wear Dickies again?
