Pitt and DiCaprio previously collaborated with Tarantino in Inglorious Basterds and Django Unchained, respectively. This marks DiCaprio's first film since his Oscar-winning performance in The Revenant. Pitt last acted in 2017's War Machine.

As for the film's titular character, reports have claimed Tarantino asked none other than Margot Robbie to sign on for the role of Sharon. In related news, the slain actress recently made headlines after her sister, Debra Tate, slammed Hilary Dufffor playing Sharon in an upcoming project called The Haunting of Sharon Tate.

"It's classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event," Tate said. She's yet to sound off on Quarantino's film.