Bobby Brown Doesn't Think Whitney Houston ''Died From Drugs,'' Plus More Shocking Confessions

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 28, 2018 6:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, Bobbi Kristina Brown

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Bobby Brown is still coming to terms with Whitney Houston's passing. 

The late icon's husband recently participated in a tell-all interview with Rolling Stone, where he shared his perspective on both deaths of Whitney and his 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown.

Six years have passed since Houston accidentally drowned in a hotel bathtub, the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use contributing to the tragic incident. Three years later in 2015, Bobbi Kristina faced a similar fate when she was discovered unconscious and submerged in a tub. She succumbed to her injuries seven months later, and boyfriend Nick Gordon was ordered to pay the Brown family $36 million in a wrongful death case

According to Brown, drugs didn't play a factor in Houston's demise. "I don't think she died from drugs," he answered when asked the "most misunderstood thing" about the singer. 

Photos

Whitney Houston's Highs & Lows

Brown continued, "She was really working hard on herself to try to be a sober person and, um, she was a great woman."

The New Edition singer elaborated by saying there were other things "that played a part" in Whitney's death, for instance, "Just being broken-hearted." 

Bobbi Kristina, Bobby Brown, Twitter

Twitter

Meanwhile, Brown harbors great resentment for Gordon, who has denied any wrongdoing in Bobbi Kristina's death and was never charged criminally. As Brown, 49, put it, he doesn't think justice was served because Gordon is "still walking around free."

He added, "Justice? If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That's just how I feel. He raped me by taking my daughter away."

In Sep. 2017, Brown filed a lawsuit against TV One in attempt to prevent a biopic about Bobbi Kristina's life from airing. It ultimately premiered one month later. 

Read Brown's entire interview here

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Whitney Houston , Bobby Brown , Interviews , Death , Apple News , Bobbi Kristina Brown , Top Stories
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: March Horoscopes, Pisces, Camila Cabello

How to Dress for Your Best Life in March, According to Your Horoscope

Justin Bieber, 24th Birthday Feature

Inside Justin Bieber's Transformative Year: "Despacito," Selena Gomez and Beliebing in Himself

Jimmy Kimmel, Molly McNearney, Jane Kimmel and William Kimmel

A Look Back at Jimmy Kimmel's Best Moments Since Last Year's Oscars

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Security

Countdown to the Royal Wedding: The Very Real Danger Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Facing on Their Big Day

Oscars A-Z, M - Meryl Streep

Oscars 2018 A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift

Is Camila Cabello Going on Tour With Taylor Swift? See the Tweet Raising Eyebrows

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -