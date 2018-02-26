When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, the more the merrier!

As the couple's May 19 nuptials quickly approach, a new report from The Daily Mail claims two of the royal's most high-profile exes will receive invites. Chelsy Davis, who was linked to the royal on and off for seven years, and Cressida Bonas, who Harry dated for two years up until 2014, are two ladies reported to have made the cut.

A friend of Harry's tells the outlet, "Harry has stayed good friends with Chelsy and Cressida, so they will be there. He made sure there were no hard feelings when they split up. I don't think Meghan will mind."

E! News confirms Chelsy has been invited, with a source adding, "She and Harry talk regularly."

Meanwhile, don't expect Markle's ex-husband, Hollywood producer Trever Engelson, to make an appearance as she walks down the aisle. (Though it's safe to say the Suits actress will have the support of her famous gal pals like Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams.)