This cast sure knows how to have a good time!

Ahead of the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, E! News' Sibley Scoles sat down with the stars of the film, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling to talk about the film and get them to dish some hilarious details about their lifestyles.

Sibley quizzed the ladies on what errands they still run for themselves, and Oprah hilariously revealed that she doesn't pump her own gas. "I wouldn't know what to do," she told Sibley. As for grabbing her own coffee? Oprah is totally for it. What hilarious thing happened to her during a recent coffee run?