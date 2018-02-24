Meghan Markle Modeled Chic Looks in 2012 Fashion Photo Shoot

As Meghan Markle counts down the days until she becomes Prince Harry's wife, glimpses of her old Hollywood life continue to surface.

Never-before-seen behind-the-scenes pics from a fashion photo shoot she took part in for Regard magazine's December 2012 issue, shot during a break in filming of second season of the USA Network's Suits, were released this weekend.

Meghan modeled a variety of business chic and other stylish Bianca Nero dresses in the shoot, including a long sleeve, black and white checkered mini dress, paired with black stiletto heels and a gold and black necklace with four triangle pendants. She posed in the outfit while lying down on a gray sectional couch.

"I am here for my Regard magazine photo shoot. I hope you're enjoying it as much as I am enjoying doing it," Meghan says, smiling brightly, in a behind-the-scenes video Regard magazine posted online in January 2013, blowing a kiss to the camera with both hands.