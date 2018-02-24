Meghan Markle Modeled Chic Looks in 2012 Fashion Photo Shoot

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Feb. 24, 2018 3:05 PM

Meghan Markle

Splash News

As Meghan Markle counts down the days until she becomes Prince Harry's wife, glimpses of her old Hollywood life continue to surface.

Never-before-seen behind-the-scenes pics from a fashion photo shoot she took part in for Regard magazine's December 2012 issue, shot during a break in filming of second season of the USA Network's Suits, were released this weekend.

Meghan modeled a variety of business chic and other stylish Bianca Nero dresses in the shoot, including a long sleeve, black and white checkered mini dress, paired with black stiletto heels and a gold and black necklace with four triangle pendants. She posed in the outfit while lying down on a gray sectional couch.

"I am here for my Regard magazine photo shoot. I hope you're enjoying it as much as I am enjoying doing it," Meghan says, smiling brightly, in a behind-the-scenes video Regard magazine posted online in January 2013, blowing a kiss to the camera with both hands.

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Regard Magazine featuring Megan Markle from Regard Magazine on Vimeo.

Meghan also modeled a gray tweed dress with white sleeves with black and white chunky platform heels, a black short sleeve mini-dress with matching peep-toe platform pumps, a royal blue strapless mini dress with metallic platform sandals. 

During the shoot, the then-actress promoted Suits, in which she played sexy paralegal Rachel Zane, as well as her Twitter username.

Public interest in Meghan spiked after Kensington Palace confirmed in late 2016 that she and Harry were in a relationship. Since then, many childhood pics and other old photos of her have surfaced online.

She and Harry announced their engagement in late November. They are set to marry in May.

Slowly, Meghan is transitioning to her new royal life. She deleted her social media accounts last month and has also retired from acting to focus on her royal duties.

She and Harry have already made several official appearances as an engaged royal couple.

