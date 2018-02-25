Shakur was taken to Bellevue Hospital but soon checked himself out to recuperate at the home of a friend, the actress Jasmine Guy.

On Dec. 1, 1994, Shakur, bandaged and sitting in a wheelchair less than a day after being shot, and Fuller were found not guilty on the gun and sodomy charges, but were found guilty of three counts each of sexual abuse. In February 1995 Shakur was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 4 1/2 years in prison. Fuller, whom the judge determined had arranged the date and then stood by as Jackson was attacked, was sentenced to four months in jail and five years' probation.

Shakur apologized to Jackson, but added, "I'm not apologizing for a crime. I hope in time you'll come forth and tell the truth."

"Maybe the fear, maybe other people, the influence around him, maybe he felt he could not intervene," Jackson told VladTV earlier this month. She has never "come forth" with any story other than her first one. Though Shakur was found guilty of abusing her, she said, "There is no justice in that. Not at all."

Shakur did tell Vibe's Kevin Powell from jail, while awaiting sentencing, in 1995, "Never did nothing...But I know I feel ashamed—because I wanted to be accepted and because I didn't want no harm done to me—I didn't say nothing." (Incidentally, Powell sued the producers of the 2017 Tupac biopic All Eyez on Me, claiming the script was basically ripped right from a series of articles he wrote about the rapper.)

Agnant, who pleaded down to a misdemeanor conviction and received probation, was later called out by Tupac on the 1996 diss track "Against All Odds." He told HipHopWired in 2015 that he believes Shakur was ordered to call him out, that he and the rapper had been "like brothers."

"Then later on other things lead to other things and then people put things in his head, which created a bad blood between him and me," Agnant, who was deported to Haiti in 2007, said. "But I never had any bad blood towards him though. A lot of those things will get cleared up sooner or later. I actually had nothing to do with what happened to Pac. I never played a role in anything."

About the rape case, "The thing is Pac did nothing to that girl, neither did I and neither did anyone else."

Tupac Shakur went to jail in February 1995.

His third album, Me Against the World, recorded after the shooting and featuring classics like "Dear Mama" and "So Many Tears," was released the following month and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (It was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 1996 Grammys.) Shakur then married the devoted Keisha Morris on April 4. (The union was annulled in 1996.)