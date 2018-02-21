There's no denying that Stranger Things and its insanely adorable cast have had major impact on fashion.

Like the show, watching a small group of pre-teens actors conquer the unknown—in this case, the red carpet, fashion shows and promo events—has been thrilling. From Millie Bobby Brown's boundary-pushing yet age appropriate style to Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo's award ceremony suits, the stars are well dressed on and off set.

The '80s inspired looks from the show, as well as its graphics, have also made it into designer houses with brands like Louis Vuitton buying into the franchise. In 2016, Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of the brand, brought Millie, Caleb and Gaten to the Louis Vuitton headquarters and ended up creating a T-shirt with the show's promotional poster on the front for the Spring 2018 runway.