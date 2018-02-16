Jamie Foxx isn't playing games when it comes to his latest interview.
While appearing on ESPN's live broadcast of SportsCenter Friday afternoon, the Hollywood actor was ready to answer questions about the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
But as it turned out, anchor Michael Smith was hoping to also bring up Katie Holmes.
"I know you prepared [for the game] because I saw pictures," Michael shared. "Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?"
From the looks of things, Jamie wasn't in love with the question. As a result, he took off his headphones and mic and proceeded to walk off the interview.
"He ready to go. He ready to hoop," Michael shared before moving onto the next segment.
For those who missed the photos, E! News obtained the images of both Katie and Jamie walking side-by-side in Los Angeles on Valentine's Day. Both appeared in casual wear as Jamie carried a basketball and Nike bag.
And while the pair has tried to keep their mysterious relationship under wraps, the pair has started to step out together more often including an appearance at a Pre-Grammy Gala.
As for tonight's basketball game presented by Ruffles, Jamie joined Justin Bieber, Michael B. Jordan, Nick Cannon, Drew Scott and others for a competitive game.
According to an eyewitness, Jamie had the support of many audience members including his daughter who cheered him on from the sidelines.
"He was stoked about playing and really pumped," a spectator shared with E! News. "Jamie got switched out and he came over to the crowd and jumped up on a chair and made the crowd start chanting 'Jamie!'"
So who came out on top? Jamie's team aka the Clippers ended up beating the Lakers 75-66. Quavo was also named the MVP of the game.
—Additional Reporting by Amanda Williams