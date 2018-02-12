Chris Hemsworth Hugging a Koala Is All We Need on a Monday

We honestly can't decide who's cuter—Chris Hemsworth or the koala he's hugging.

The Thor actor took to Instagram Monday to document the family's weekend trip to Kangaroo Island. Hemsworth and his kids, Sasha, Tristan and India Rose, spent the weekend visiting the wildlife park, walking alongside sea lions, fishing together and swimming with dolphins. The native Australian also found time to ride some waves on his surfboard, one of his favorite pastimes.

After making the decision to move back to Australia in 2016, the family of five has spent most of their time exploring the continent and enjoying the laidback lifestyle of Byron Bay. Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, made the decision to move because they wanted their kids to grow up away from the glamour of Hollywood, hoping they would be able to live a somewhat "normal" life.

Check out snapshots from the trip below: