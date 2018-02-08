Priyanka Chopra's Jacket Is a Golden Ticket to Getting Noticed

NIGNY / Splash News
Priyanka Chopra's wardrobe is quite literally golden.
Earlier this week, the Quantico actress was spotted in New York City, combatting the cold in style. Instead of layering up like Bella Hadid or Victoria Beckham, the star opted for one jacket that popped: metallic puffer jacket from Hunter. Then, she added cropped jeans, ankle boots and Pared Eyewear tortoise sunglasses.
While her outfit includes must-have essentials, such as denim and ankle boots, the hero of her look is the epic gold puff coat, which makes her ensemble hard to miss. For one, it's metallic. It also features a fur-lined collared, adding a little lux to the look. Finally, it has a cinched waist, which makes it flattering on the star.
If you love this look, good news: Priyanka's exact jacket is on sale now for $279. Even better news: You can recreate the look at any price point.
Shop the style below!
Sophie Metallic Padded Jacket, Now $52
Gold Metallic Puffer Jacket, Now $36
Golden Child Heart Puffer Coat, Now $101
Textured Military Jacket, Now $1,067
