Thurman said that before the incident, the two had had a meeting at his hotel room in Paris, where he allegedly wore a bathrobe and led her to a steam room. She said she wore a "full black leather outfit — boots, pants, jacket" and told him, "This is ridiculous, what are you doing?" She said he got "very flustered and mad and he jumped up and ran out."

Weinstein had months ago denied allegations of nonconsensual sex and apologized for past behavior towards "colleagues." In response to Thurman's comments, his rep said in a statement to E! News on Saturday that Weinstein "acknowledges making an awkward pass 25 years ago at Ms. Thurman in England after misreading her signals, after a flirtatious exchange in Paris, for which he immediately apologized and deeply regrets. However, her claims about being physically assaulted are untrue."

"And this is the first time we have heard those details," the rep said. "There was no physical contact during Mr. Weinstein's awkward pass and Mr. Weinstein is saddened and puzzled as to 'why' Ms. Thurman, someone he considers a colleague and a friend, waited 25 years to make these allegations public, noting that he and Ms. Thurman have shared a very close and mutually beneficial working relationship where they have made several very successful film projects together."

The two worked together on the 1994 film Pulp Fiction, then a decade later on Kill Bill: Vol 1 and Kill Bill: Vol 2, three of her most successful movies. Weinstein also co-produced the films Burnt, Beautiful Girls and A Month by the Lake, which also starred Thurman.

Thurman said that after Weinstein's alleged attack, he sent her yellow roses, which came with a note that read, "You have great instincts," and that his assistants then started calling again to talk about projects. She said she later confronted him and told him, "If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you."

A rep for Weinstein told the New York Times that Thurman "very well could have said this." The actress' friend told the newspaper that Thurman said that during that encounter, Weinstein had threatened to derail her career. The producer's rep said he denies threatening Thurman's prospects and said he thinks that she is "a brilliant actress." He also acknowledged her account of the episodes but said that up until the steam room incident in Paris, they had had "a flirtatious and fun working relationship," the New York Times said.