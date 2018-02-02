J.Lo & A. Rod Will Inspire Your S.O.'s Valentine's Day Gift

Love is in the air!
But, let's be honest: The pressure to get your loved one a Valentine's Day gift that demonstrates how much you care can put a damper on the pre-holiday preparations.
Cue our gift guide (a.k.a. cheat sheet) for V-day gifts. In order to win big, first, you need to figure what kind of couple you are. Do you workout, then slay together like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez? Or, are you a jet-setting power couple that needs matching shades like Beyoncé and Jay Z?
Either way, celebrity couples provide the perfect inspiration for all your gift giving needs!
Check out our couple-inspired gifts below!
Sexy Slides
Baecation, anyone? Make sure you grab your matching slides, so you can channel your inner Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thomspon.
Matching Sweaters
During the holidays Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's matching knits are perfect. On a day to day, your knits don't have to be same. Instead, aim for complementary looks.
Puppy Parents
Do you and your significant other share a pet? Share the love like Jenna Dewan-Tatum and Channing Tatum, and find the perfect gift for your pup or kitten!
Complementary Prints
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are the perfect pair with red florals. Take a note from their romance book and shop with prints that look go well together.
Satin Kisses
Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West are all about love and luxury. While you may not be able to afford the carriage, there is another channel the look.
Workout Buddies
Do you and your boo go to the gym together? If so, do it in style like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.
Vooray
Roadie Duffle, $39.99
Shades of Love
You can't be a powerful couple with matching shades. Case in point: Beyoncé and Jay-Z's private jet-worthy sunglasses.