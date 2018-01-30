Rose McGowan is clarifying her feelings about Meryl Streep after criticizing the Oscar-winning actress last month along with other actresses who planned to wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes.
"Actresses, like Meryl Streep, who happily worked for The Pig Monster, are wearing black @GoldenGlobes in a silent protest. YOUR SILENCE is THE problem. You'll accept a fake award breathlessly & affect no real change. I despise your hypocrisy. Maybe you should all wear Marchesa," McGowan tweeted last month in reference to Harvey Weinstein and his ex-wife designer Georgina Chapman (Meryl responded with a lengthy statement).
"You know, it's not so much Meryl Streep specifically, it's just more of the establishment," McGowan told E! News Tuesday while promoting tonight's two-hour premiere of her E! documentary CITIZEN ROSE. "She released a statement and it was kinda shaming like ‘I didn't know in the 1990s,' or something that this happened to her. No, but you've been around for a long time too, longer than me. And you know, not this necessarily. But you know the score in Hollywood. I don't know if she lives in such a rarified circle that nobody tells her anything, I can't say. I don't hate her. She's a tremendous actress, she's tremendously gifted, but anybody who kisses his ass is gross to me. Can't help it. Sorry."
In part one of CITIZEN ROSE, McGowan criticizes the Golden Globes black dress initiative as a PR stunt.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
"I feel strongly that a lot of these women and men are well-meaning and well-intentioned, but you see I know where they meet at CAA. I know who's behind it: CAA. And they're trying to resurrect their image because I've accused them of human trafficking because they knowingly sent women to profit off of their bodies," McGowan explained.
"So someone like Justin Timberlake showing up wearing a black shirt and taking a picture of Jessica Biel and hashtag something like, ‘Doesn't my wife look hot?' hastag #TimesUp. And then I wanna be like hashtag Woody Allen, that's who you're working with. So the thing is collectively it felt really wrong," the activist continued, "When I tweeted about it, people think I'm sitting there in a rage, ‘Grrr.' I was crying. I know that town, I know these people, I know what they do. I know what they were saying at that black dress meeting."
As for her thoughts on the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, McGowan said, "There's a lack of sensitivity. There's a lack of understanding with [what] this is truly about. There's a lack of empathy. When I had to see articles about it's so hard to find…for the stylists complaining how hard it was to find black dresses during spring's fashion season. You know, like I say in the documentary, ‘I wasn't born with enough middle fingers.'"
