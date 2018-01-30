If Alexander Skarsgård really is returning for season two of Big Little Lies, executive producer Bruna Papandrea isn't talking.

Following a report that the actor, who has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for his work in the HBO hit, would be returning in some capacity as the deceased Perry Wright, a report that HBO had no comment on at the time, E! News didn't pass up the opportunity to put the EP in the hot seat when we chatted with her on the red carpet at the 15th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala.

"Not that I know of," Papandrea told us when asked about his return, though her laugh immediately after has us wondering if she was being 100 percent honest.