If Alexander Skarsgård really is returning for season two of Big Little Lies, executive producer Bruna Papandrea isn't talking.
Following a report that the actor, who has won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for his work in the HBO hit, would be returning in some capacity as the deceased Perry Wright, a report that HBO had no comment on at the time, E! News didn't pass up the opportunity to put the EP in the hot seat when we chatted with her on the red carpet at the 15th Annual G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala.
"Not that I know of," Papandrea told us when asked about his return, though her laugh immediately after has us wondering if she was being 100 percent honest.
The producer was more effusive when it came to the exciting bit of casting news that has been confirmed by HBO. We're talking, of course, about the addition of Meryl freaking Streep as Mary Louise Wright, mother to Skarsgård's Perry, who comes onto the scene "concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry's death," per HBO. "Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers." That means she'll be squaring off against Nicole Kidman's Celeste, the target of Perry's abusive anger.
"I'm mean, it's definitely a bucket list item," Papandrea said of the casting coup. "You know, she's amazing. She is just a phenomenal actress. And also just her becoming part of this beautiful ensemble of women, and men as well. It feels so special. I'm thrilled."
While Skarsgård's return remains a mystery, the only returning cast members who've been confirmed to appear alongside Streep are Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, leaving Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Adam Scott, and James Tupper in a bit of limbo at the moment. Papandrea, however, remains hopeful that everyone involved will be back. "We're still in conversations with most people, but I hope many of the original cast will be returning," she said.
Big Little Lies returns for season two in 2019 on HBO.