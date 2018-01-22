Ewan McGregor's Wife Eve Mavrakis Calls Divorce "Disappointing and Upsetting"

Ewan McGregor, Eve Mavrakis, Golden Globes

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Ewan McGregor's wife Eve Mavrakis opened up about the couple's decision to divorce.

"It's disappointing and upsetting," she told The Sun on Sunday in regards to ending the nearly 22-year marriage, "but my main concern is our four children are OK."

According to court documents obtained by E! News, McGregor filed for divorce on Jan. 19 due to irreconcilable differences. The two formally separated May 28, 2017. McGregor requested joint legal and physical custody of their minor children Jamyan, 16; Esther, 16; and Anouk, 6. In addition, the two share an adult daughter named Clara. He has also opted to pay spousal support.

Ewan McGregor Thanks Eve Mavrakis & Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Golden Globes Speech for Fargo Win

Back in October, the actor was photographed kissing his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead in London. Mavrakis spoke out about her husband's new relationship on Instagram at the time. After a fan expressed support for Mavrakis, the production designer replied, "What can I do?"

McGregor recently made headlines when he thanked both women during his 2018 Golden Globes acceptance speech.

 

"I want to take a moment just to say thank you to Ev who always stood by me for 22 years," he said after winning Best Actor in a Limited Series.

He later added "There would be no Ray without Mary Elizabeth Winstead." Ray is the name of one of McGregor's characters on the FX show.

McGregor and Mavrakis originally tied the knot on July 31, 1995.

