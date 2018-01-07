Ewan McGregor Thanks Eve Mavrakis & Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Golden Globes Speech for Fargo Win

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 7:07 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katherine Langford, Nick Jonas, BAFTA LA Tea Party

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Guillermo del Toro Refuses to Let the Orchestra Ruin His Moment While Winning the Golden Globe for Best Director

Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Ava DuVernay, 2018 Golden Globes, Candids

Oprah Winfrey Gets 3 Standing Ovations at 2018 Golden Globes

Ewan McGregor, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Ewan McGregor has finally taken home a Golden Globe. The Fargo star won the Golden Globe at the 2018 award show for his dual roles of Emmitt and Ray Stussy. He was up against The Young Pope's Jude Law, The Wizard of Lies' Robert De Niro, Genius' Geoffrey Rush and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan to take home the trophy.

McGregor, who has nominated before for Moulin Rouge! and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, thanked FX, MGM and his voice coach for "helping me with that bonkers accent," among other professionals, for their role in getting him the award.

He also thanked his estranged wife, Eve Mavrakis.

Photos

Couples at Golden Globes 2018

"I want to take a moment just to say thank you to Ev who always stood by me for 22 years," he said, and also shouted out his kids.

"I've always loved being an actor and I love hanging out with actors and I got amazing actors to work with in this," McGregor said, crediting David Thewlis, Michael Stuhlbarg and Carrie Coon for playing opposite him as Emmit Stussy.

He also thanked costar and rumored girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead and said there would be no Ray, one of his characters in Fargo season three, without her.

FX's Fargo previously took home the Best Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television in 2015. Billy Bob Thornton won for his role that year as well. It was the show's first season.

Fargo will likely return for a fourth season with a different cast.

After tonight's Golden Globes on NBC, recap the night during E!'s After Party starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. For complete Golden Globes coverage, watch E! News Monday at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ewan McGregor , Entertainment , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Apple News , Fargo , Awards , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.