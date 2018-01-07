Ewan McGregor has finally taken home a Golden Globe. The Fargo star won the Golden Globe at the 2018 award show for his dual roles of Emmitt and Ray Stussy. He was up against The Young Pope's Jude Law, The Wizard of Lies' Robert De Niro, Genius' Geoffrey Rush and Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan to take home the trophy.

McGregor, who has nominated before for Moulin Rouge! and Salmon Fishing in the Yemen, thanked FX, MGM and his voice coach for "helping me with that bonkers accent," among other professionals, for their role in getting him the award.

He also thanked his estranged wife, Eve Mavrakis.