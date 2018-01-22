6 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at the 2018 SAG Awards

The SAG Awards are a reliably insular affair, the statuettes given to actors by actors in a compact two hours that tend to offer few off-script surprises.

Not everything went according to plan last night, such as when the teleprompter had to back up for Brie Larsonand then "ensemble in a drama series" flashed onscreen when the cast of Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri was accepting for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Technical difficulties happen, though.

But during an awards season where tensions are still running high from the accusations of bad behavior against a number of well-known men, and now the resulting discussion about what behavior qualifies as possibly forgivable, if not at all acceptable, everyone was paying closer attention than usual to every word being said on the red carpet and during the ceremony. Kristen Bell, the first-ever host of the historically host-less show put in a valiant effort and struck a suitable tone. The show didn't have all the capital-M moments that the Golden Globes had earlier this month (what show without Oprah does?), but here's what resonated: