Splash News
The heat is on this winter season for one Young Hollywood couple.
While parts of the country are experiencing freezing temperatures, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse headed to Hawaii where there was plenty of fun in the sun.
In pictures obtained by E! News, the Riverdale co-stars enjoyed an afternoon along the coast where they cooled down in the ocean blue water.
Cole was spotted wearing red board shorts while Lili opted for a white two-piece swimsuit with multi-colored stripes.
"There was lots of PDA. They looked very much like a loved-up couple," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They are there with some friends but they were spending most of their time together."
Back in July, E! News first reported that Lili and Cole were dating after the pair was spotted at 2017 Comic-Con weekend displaying plenty of affection.
Since then, the Hollywood stars have enjoyed plenty of date nights and haven't been afraid to post a few aww-worthy couples moments on social media.
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life," Lili wrote on Instagram when marking Cole's 25th birthday. "Thank you for all of the adventures and here's too many more."
And while both parties won't confirm anything directly, a wise one once said that a picture is worth a thousand words.
"Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together. People have wanted Lili and Cami [Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real and talk about," Cole shared with Entertainment Weekly back in September. "So I think that kind of discussion, especially because it's based so much on rumor and hearsay, needs to be taken with a grain of salt."