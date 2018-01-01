Golden Globes Red Carpet Veterans: Vote for Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman & More Stars' Best Looks Ever!

These stylish stars have been owning the Golden Globes red carpet for decades!

It's no secret that seasoned actresses and Golden Globe winners Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Sarah Jessica Parker have continuously killed it over the years on the Globes red carpet.

These four fashionistas always make a splash with fun frocks and glamorous gowns. But which Golden Globes looks win top prize for these veterans?

Scroll down to check out all their past Golden Globes dresses and vote for your favorite for each in the polls below. And make sure to watch E!'s Countdown and Live From the Red Carpet: 2018 Golden Globes specials Sunday to find out with looks win!

Golden Globes Veterans Poll, Reese Witherspoon
Golden Globs Veterans: Reese Witherspoon
Which one of Reese Witherspoon's Golden Globes looks is your favorite?
39.7
20.1
2.6
9.8
7.2
9.8
2.6
2.6
1.0
4.6
Golden Globes Veterans Poll, Nicole Kidman
Golden Globes Veterans: Nicole Kidman
Which one of Nicole Kidman's Golden Globes looks is your favorite?
4.6
21.4
23.1
12.1
5.2
2.3
3.5
13.9
4.0
3.5
2.9
1.7
1.2
0.6
Golden Globes Veterans Poll, Angelina Jolie
Golden Globes Veterans: Angelina Jolie
Which one of Angelina Jolie's Golden Globes looks is your favorite?
28.7
18.0
6.0
7.3
24.7
3.3
7.3
1.3
3.3
Golden Globes Veterans Poll, Sarah Jessica Parker
Golden Globes Veterans: SJP
Which one of Sarah Jessica Parker's Golden Globes looks is your favorite?
7.2
30.9
11.5
21.6
6.5
1.4
5.0
13.7
2.2
0.0
