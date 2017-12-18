Matt Damon Criticized Again for Latest Sexual Misconduct Comments

Matt Damon's latest comments surrounding the sexual misconduct allegations in and around Hollywood have people talking once again.

In a new interview, the actor suggested that men who aren't sexual predators should be talked about more.

"We're in this watershed moment, and it's great, but I think one thing that's not being talked about is there are a whole s--tload of guys—the preponderance of men I've worked with—who don't do this kind of thing and whose lives aren't going to be affected," he shared with Business Insider. "If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don't care, I'll sign it. I would have signed it before. I don't do that, and most of the people I know don't do that."

His quotes started spreading across the Internet causing some famous faces in Hollywood to voice their opinions.

"Matt Damon- SERIOUSLY? You are a smart man. A privileged, white man. This is NOT the time to ask for a pat on the back," Debra Messing shared on Twitter when referencing the Business Insider interview. "How about we NOT celebrate men who are simply decent human beings. Stay on track, Matt. It's not about you."