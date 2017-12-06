Harvey Weinstein may be thought of as a monster by the world at large, but he's a monster who knew how to make friends—and then use them.

The New York Times' staggering new exposé, published Tuesday night, is a deep-dive into the people who tried to cover up or aid his actions, others who attempted to extract the truth, and those who merely looked the other way.

The lengthy article is almost a laundry list of all the movers and shakers who helped Weinstein manipulate and control his public image (and, more importantly, kill unflattering items). According to The New York Times, their actions/inactions allowed him to allegedly victimize women for decades.

The drama, misdirection and misdeeds that are told NYT piece is enough to fill five movies.

"Mr. Weinstein has never at any time committed an act of sexual assault, and it is wrong and irresponsible to conflate claims of impolitic behavior or consensual sexual contact later regretted, with an untrue claim of criminal conduct," the film producer's attorneys, Blair Berk and Ben Brafman, told E! News in a statement Wednesday. "There is a wide canyon between mere allegation and truth, and we are confident that any sober calculation of the facts will prove no legal wrongdoing occurred. Nonetheless, to those offended by Mr. Weinstein's behavior, he remains deeply apologetic."

Here are just some of the publication's most jaw-dropping revelations about the fallen mogul's "complicity machine"...