In the same room at the same time?! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes made a rare appearance, albeit separately, at an event in New York City on Monday evening.

The widely-speculated couple stepped out to support Privé Revaux Eyewear's flagship store launch, and E! News has exclusive details on their night out on the town.

An eyewitness says Jamie, who is a brand partner for the eyewear line, arrived at 7:30 p.m. Looking suave in a gray wool coat, black jeans and a coordinating T-shirt, the celeb was seen mingling with fans and store employees. Our insider says Jamie then made his way to the DJ booth, and got the dance floor all the way turned up.

"He was very friendly and had great energy," the source explains.

As Foxx brought Odell Beckham Jr. onstage to hype the crowd up, we're told that's when Katie showed up "looking flawless." She channeled old school Hollywood glam in a satin LBD, which she paired with a vintage pink coat and black pumps.