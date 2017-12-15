It's been just over a year since Anna Camp and Skylar Astin became husband and wife.
The Pitch Perfect couple tied the knot on Sept. 10, 2016, about three years after they started dating. The duo initially met on the set of the first Pitch Perfect movie.
During a recent interview with E! News, Anna told us, "I did meet my husband on this, on the first one. And I didn't go in thinking that that was something that was gonna happen." The actress also shared that she met some of her best friends working on the movie, like Brittany Snow, who was in the couple's wedding.
So in celebration of the release of Pitch Perfect 3 on Dec. 22, we're bringing you all the details on Anna and Skylar's relationship. See their romance timeline below!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
The couple met on the set of the 2012 movie, but were just friends at first. "We were friends first and just hit it off," Anna told Glamour in 2014. "He's just so great, and he's a Libra too. We didn't really have a scene together, but he's just such a fun guy. He's great."
Splash News
Anna also shared that she was initially a little hesitant about the romance. "He was dating somebody, and I had been through [a divorce] and he was like, 'Do you want to go on a date?'" Anna recalled in Glamour. "I remember thinking, Well, he's younger than me. He's five years younger. He's 26, and I'm 31. But I was like, 'You know what? OK! Let's do it, let's see.' He's literally my best friend."
Splash News
Back in 2016, Skylar dished about being in love with Anna at first sight. "I knew the second I met her that I wanted to know her, and I just wanted to be in her life. I knew that," Skylar told Popsugar. "I never saw an end of wanting to be in her life, so to say that it's love at first sight, there's some truth to that. I think that I just can't imagine my life without her, so there's nothing I'd rather do than marry her."
Article continues below
The couple shared their exciting engagement news in Jan. 2016. "I asked. She said yes!!" Skylar told his Instagram followers. Anna then followed up his post by writing, "He asked. I said YES!!!!"
To celebrate their upcoming wedding, the couple had a joint bachelor-bachelorette party with their closest friends and family.
The couple tied the knot in Sept. 2016. Anna and Skylar then celebrated by going on a honeymoon in Europe.
Article continues below
The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary in Sept. 2017 and sent love to each other on Instagram.
"Happy first Anniversary to my sweet heart best friend laughing loving crying hugging kissing soul mate. Let's keep dancing together...@skylarastin," Anna wrote along with a photo of the couple from their wedding.
Skylar also posted a sweet wedding pic along with the caption, "Exactly one year ago I married the woman of my dreams. Thank you for being a dream come true every day. I'll walk anywhere with you baby."