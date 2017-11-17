Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving Plans Revealed

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Meghan Markle is heading to California for the upcoming holiday.
The Suits actress and Prince Harry's leading lady is going to Los Angeles to spend Thanksgiving with her mom, Doria Radlan. Early next week Meghan "is planning to fly to L.A. to spend Thanksgiving with her mom," a source tells E! News exclusively.
Markle is currently in Toronto filming Suits, but "today is the last day on set for the entire cast" for the seventh season, according to the insider. This might explain why Markle couldn't make it to pal Serena Williams' wedding Thursday in New Orleans.
TheImageDirect.com
"Meghan was supposed to wrap by the end of Wednesday but, for whatever reason, she ended up having to work Thursday morning in Toronto," the insider tells us. "So I think that's why she didn't show at Serena's."
Markle was spotted on the set of the USA series last weekend, the first sighting of her in a month. The pictures surfaced amid speculation that Markle and her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams might be exiting the series before season eight.
While nothing has been confirmed or announced just yet, Markle's body double on the series, Nicky Bursic, shared a post Thursday evening, wishing Markle happiness.
"It's been an absolute pleasure and honour being your 'STAND-IN' for the last 2 seasons @meghanmarkle," she wrote alongside a photo with Markle. "Though I've been on @suits_usa for 6 years, the latter 2 has been my most memorable. Wishing you all the happiness in the world Bella."
After enjoying some time off for the holiday, the insider shares "it'll then be time for Meghan to move to London and into Harry's place."
In early October, a source told us that Markle and Harry are "as good as engaged."
"While Meghan may not be wearing a ring or a formal engagement announced, it's fair to say they're as good as engaged now," the insider shared with us. "They've spoken about their marriage plans openly with each other and friends and family around them are pretty much thinking about wedding attire already!"