Did Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé put their husbands' differences aside in order to ensure Serena Williams had the perfect wedding?

While no one will ever really know that answer, E! News can confirm the two leading ladies did indeed come face-to-face for the first time following Kanye West and Jay-Z's feud. Both attended the tennis GOAT's wedding with Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans Thursday night and were even spotted together.

Onlookers tell us Bey and Kim were standing at the VIP bar together, ordering a glass of champagne before celebrating the bride. Kim looked chic in a long, black cocktail dress with her hair in a low ponytail, while Bey donned a long-sleeved green gown with a plunging neckline and a high ponytail.

They were joined by several of their closest friends, including: Ciara, Kelly Rowland, La La Anthony and Bey's mama Tina Knowles. However, neither Jay-Z nor Kanye were in attendance.