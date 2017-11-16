Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Celebrate One Year Together: See Their Cutest Moments

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are still going strong! 

The world-famous pop star met her fitness model beau on set of the "Slumber Party" music video, which was released exactly a year ago today. One blink-and-you-missed-it accidental Instagram photo later, and fans couldn't help but wonder if the mother of two had a sexy new guy in her life. 

It wasn't for a few months that Spears addressed her budding romance for the first time, where she reflected on the moment they were "forced" to talk to each other before shooting the steamy video. "We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there," Spears shared. "We were forced to talk to each other."

They ultimately bonded over their shared love of sushi, and it's been smooth sailing ever since! 

Asghari appears to rarely miss one of his girlfriend's sold-out Las Vegas shows, and has even spent holidays with Spears' two young sons. As for Brit-Brit, she loves flaunting her relationship on social media with one adorable photo opp after another right by Sam's side. 

Don't believe Britney's latest love is the real deal? Scroll down for this inseparable couple's cutest moments from their first year together:

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari, Slumber Party

YouTube

Love at First Sight

The 35-year-old pop star met the fitness model, 23, on set of her super sexy "Slumber Party" music video, which dropped mid-November. Onscreen chemistry? Check!

Sam Asghari, Britney Spears, Snapchat

Snapchat

Her Special Someone

Spears wished her fans a very merry Christmas from her cozy spot in bed next to Asghari. 

Britney Spears, Sam Ashgari

Instagram

Kiss Me at Midnight

The lovebirds rang in 2017 by each other's side, and Brit-Brit couldn't help but share this adorable snapshot in celebration of New Year's Eve. 

Britney Spears Instagram

Instagram

Puppy Love

Britney and Sam are huge fans of Snapchat, especially the puppy dog filter!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Arun Nevader/Getty Images

No. 1 Fans

In March, the couple supported Asghari's sister as she walked in a show at Los Angeles Fashion Week. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

In the 'Bu

Sunny Malibu has never looked better thanks to these two!

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

Fitness Fanatics

Spears celebrated her main main's birthday with a picturesque hike. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

He Drives Her Crazy

The personal trainer supported Britney backstage at one of her Las Vegas shows in March 2017. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

All Dressed Up

The pair get close for a photo opp ahead of Spears' Sin City performance. 

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

Jet-Setters

In June, Sam surprised Britney by flying to Japan for some sightseeing between concerts. 

Britney Spears Instagram

Instagram

Happiest Place on Earth

Sam tagged along with Britney and her two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, as they enjoyed a day at Disneyland.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

Instagram

L-O-V-E

"So in love with this puppy @samasghari," Britney captioned the photo. 

