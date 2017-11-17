Still, nothing beats hearing your name called out for the first time. Check out the gallery to see throwback pictures of your favorite celebrities winning their first AMA.

Taylor Swift Before there was Reputation, there was Fearless. In 2008, Swift took home the trophy for Favorite Country Female Artist.

Justin Bieber The "Baby" singer made all of us Beliebers when he won four awards—including Artist of the Year and Favorite Pop/Rock Album—back in 2010. He was just 16 at the time.

Beyoncé While Queen B won several awards with Destiny's Child, her 2007 International Artist Award marked her first AMA as a solo artist. She was also the first woman to receive the award.

Rihanna Back in 2007, the "Umbrella" singer took home the trophy for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist—a category, she said, she did not expect to win.

Sam Smith In 2014, the In the Lonely Hour performer won Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist. Referencing his album, the singer said he couldn't feel further from lonely with all the love from his fans.

Britney Spears Back in 2000, the Princess of Pop was dubbed Favorite Pop/Rock New Artist, causing her to smile from ear to ear.

Ariana Grande It was only four years ago that the Yours Truly singer won Kohl's New Artist of the Year Award. Grande was a tad nervous when she accepted the award but made sure to thank her fans.

Bruno Mars In 2011, Mars won Favorite Pop/Rock Male Artist. During his speech, the singer gave a special shout-out to his family in Hawaii.

Kanye West 2008 was a good year for the rapper. Not only did he win Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album for Graduation, but he also took home the trophy for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Male Artist.

Nicki Minaj The Pink Friday singer couldn't hold back the tears during her acceptance speech for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album in 2011. She also won Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist that same year.

Selena Gomez At the 2016 AMAs, the Revival singer won Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and made a heartfelt speech. The AMAs marked her first public appearance since her hiatus.

Drake Not only did Drake win his first AMA in 2016, but he also took home four trophies. The "Hotline Bling" singer won Favorite Artist, Album and Song in the Rap/Hip-Hop category, as well as Favorite Song in the Soul/R&B category for his work with Rihanna on "Work."