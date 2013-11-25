Miley Cyrus Mocks Lady Gaga's White Horse Entrance at American Music Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Cyrus—who said she's "so stoked" to go on tour in 2014—was likely just joking about Gaga, who has often come to her defense. In fact, during a Sept. 11 episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Gaga to weigh in on Cyrus' controversial "We Can't Stop/Blurred Lines" medley at the MTV Video Music Awards in August.

"I mean, I just think everybody need to lighten up and leave her alone. Because it's pop music. Everybody's entitled to their own artistic expression, and if you have a problem with it, just change the channel," Gaga said. "I don't understand the incessant need to constantly go on and on about hating things all the time because, what, she's 20 years old? And if anything, I give her props. You know, she's growing up in front of the entire world and maybe she's not so happy with stuff she did in her career when she was younger and she wants to be free, so let her do what she wants."

