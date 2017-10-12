American Music AwardsKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Bruno Mars Leads the 2017 American Music Award Nominees

Ciara announced some of the honored stars on Good Morning America Thursday

Oct 12, 2017
Bruno MarsJason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Drumroll please!

Ciara, a two-time American Music Award nominee, was up bright and early Thursday morning to announce this year's American Music Award nods live on Good Morning America. 

So, which stars are leading this year's nominee pool? Bruno Mars is at the front of the pack this year with eight nominations, including top honors Artist of the Year and Video of the Year. The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and The Weeknd all follow with five nominations each. 

Songstress Halsey was even on set getting ready to perform her hit track, "Bad at Love," when she heard the happy news of her nomination for Favorite Pop/Rock Song. 

For a complete list of all of the nominees, check out the list below. Plus, don't forget to tune in to the 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 19 at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

American Music Awards' Most Memorable Performances

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Pop/Rock Artist

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Alessia Cara

Favorite Pop/Rock Duo or Group

Coldplay

The Chainsmokers

Imagine Dragons

Favorite Pop/Rock Album

The Weeknd Starboy

Bruno Mars 24K Magic 

Drake More Life

Favorite Pop/Rock Song

"Despacito" Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"Shape Of You" Ed Sheeran

"Closer" The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

New Artist of the Year

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey "Closer"

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One" 

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber "Despacito"

Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar "Don't Wanna Know" 

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk "Starboy" 

Tour of the Year

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee "Despacito"

Ed Sheeran "Shape of You"

Ed Sheeran Dedicates Song to Baby Girl in Audience Named After Him

Favorite Country Male Artist

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Keith Urban

Favorite Country Female Artist

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Favorite Country Duo or Group

Florida Georgia Line

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Favorite Country Album

Jason Aldean They Don't Know

Chris Stapleton From A Room: Volume 1

Keith Urban Ripcord

Favorite Country Song

Sam Hunt "Body Like A Back Road"

Jon Pardi "Dirt On My Boots"

Keith Urban "Blue Ain't Your Color"

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Album

Drake More Life

Kendrick Lamar DAMN

Migos Culture

Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne "I'm the One" 

Kendrick Lamar "HUMBLE."

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane "Black Beatles"

Selena Gomez Makes Surprise Appearance at 2016 American Music Awards

Favorite Soul/R&B Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

The Weeknd

Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Rihanna

Favorite Soul/R&B 

Bruno Mars "24K Magic"

Childish Gambino "Awaken, My Love!"

The Weeknd "Starboy"

Favorite Soul/R&B Song

Bruno Mars "That's What I Like"

Khalid "Location"

The Weeknd "Starboy" 

Favorite Alternative Rock Artist

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

twenty one pilots 

Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Latin Artist

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Shakira 

Favorite Contemporary/Inspirational Artist

Lauren Daigle

MercyMe

Chris Tomlin

Favorite Electronic Dance Music Artist

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Calvin Harris

Top Soundtrack

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

Moana

Trolls

Who has your vote? Cast it here

